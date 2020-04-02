Case announces first federal emergency grant awards to Hawai’i to address Covid-19 impacts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressman Ed Case (HI-01) announced Thursday that the federal government has made the first awards under emergency funding measures to the State of Hawaii, counties and non-profits to mitigate the immediate health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

“In passing H.R. 748, the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, last Friday, Congress aimed to get desperately needed emergency assistance distributed throughout the country as soon as possible to help our communities deal with this pandemic on all levels”, said Case

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development moved quickly to make available millions of dollars in initial grants to Hawaii governments and organizations so that they can continue to deliver critical programs and services to the people of Hawaii.”

The awards will boost three programs funded by the CARES Act: