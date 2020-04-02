Case announces first federal emergency grant awards to Hawai’i to address Covid-19 impacts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressman Ed Case (HI-01) announced Thursday that the federal government has made the first awards under emergency funding measures to the State of Hawaii, counties and non-profits to mitigate the immediate health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“In passing H.R. 748, the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, last Friday, Congress aimed to get desperately needed emergency assistance distributed throughout the country as soon as possible to help our communities deal with this pandemic on all levels”, said Case
“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development moved quickly to make available millions of dollars in initial grants to Hawaii governments and organizations so that they can continue to deliver critical programs and services to the people of Hawaii.”
The awards will boost three programs funded by the CARES Act:
- Community Development Block Grant Program. The CARES Act funded $5 billion for this program. This program provides resources to state and local governments for addressing community development needs. The program ensures access to affordable housing, community assistance services, and jobs for vulnerable American communities.
- Emergency Solution Grant Program. The CARES Act funded $4 billion for this program. These grants provide funding to help homeless and low-income persons to regain stability in permanent housing. The grants also provide funding for emergency and or transitional shelters and rapidly/immediately rehousing homeless persons and families.
- Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) Program. The CARES Act funded $65 million for this program. HOPWA is the only federal program dedicated to the housing needs of homeless and low-income people living with HIV/AIDS. States receive competitive and formula grants to fund housing and supportive services to people living with HIV/AIDS. It is proven that stable housing leads to better health outcomes for individuals living with HIV/AIDS.