Cars, trucks donned pink decorations in parade for breast cancer awareness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cars, trucks, and SUVs donned pink decorations in honor of breast cancer for the Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Kapiolani Park.

The car parade promoted the upcoming 2021 Virtual Race for the Cure™ on Sunday,Oct. 17.

The race is being done virtually for health and safety reasons in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

To register for the race visit komen.org.

The parade also promoted the Komen ONE Mission.

The Komen ONE Mission is the powerful experience of ONE community coming together to fund ONE

mission of ending breast cancer forever, starting with ONE more action from each person today: ONE

story, ONE step, ONE dollar. Komen Hawaii