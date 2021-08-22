Cars, trucks donned pink decorations in parade for breast cancer awareness

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Komen Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cars, trucks, and SUVs donned pink decorations in honor of breast cancer for the Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Kapiolani Park.

Submit your storm photos to be featured online, on-air and on social media

The car parade promoted the upcoming 2021 Virtual Race for the Cure™ on Sunday,Oct. 17.

The race is being done virtually for health and safety reasons in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To register for the race visit komen.org.

The parade also promoted the Komen ONE Mission.

The Komen ONE Mission is the powerful experience of ONE community coming together to fund ONE
mission of ending breast cancer forever, starting with ONE more action from each person today: ONE
story, ONE step, ONE dollar.

Komen Hawaii
  • Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Komen Hawaii)
  • Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Komen Hawaii)
  • Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Komen Hawaii)
  • Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Komen Hawaii)
  • Susan G.Komen® Hawaii Community Pink Car Parade, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Komen Hawaii)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories