CARES Act funding still available for households in need

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is reminding customers facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 that federal assistance is available through the CARES Act.

Hawaiian Electric is urging those interested to apply quick as end-of-year deadlines for these assistance programs are fast approaching.

City & County of Honolulu – Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund

Program provides up to $50,000 in CARES funding reimbursement to qualified businesses, depending on gross annual revenue:

Up to $20,000 for business with up to $2 million in annual revenue

Up to $30,000 for business with $2 to $3 million in annual revenue

Up to $40,000 for business with $3 to $4 million in annual revenue

Up to $50,000 for business with $4 to $5 million in annual revenue

Maui County – Kokua Maui County Small Business Recovery & Relief Fund

Program provides maximum grant award of $7,500 in CARES funding for businesses with $2 million or less in annual gross revenue

Eligible expenses include rent/lease payments, utilities, COVID-19 safety precautions at place of business

Applications will be accepted online only through Oct. 31, 2020

Hawaii County – Holomua Hawaii Small Business Relief & Recovery Fund

Program provides CARES funding in the form of one-time reimbursement grants up to $10,000 to businesses and nonprofit organizations with 50 or fewer employees

Eligible expenses include rent, payroll, non-government utilities, costs to meet social distancing requirements and employee/customer safety, medical insurance premiums, workers compensation and other annual expense.

Hawaiian Electric is also offering its customers interest-free payment plans to help keep past due balances manageable.

“Connecting our commercial customers to these federal funds helps boost our local economy and provides much-needed financial relief to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re here to work with our customers to help them through this difficult time.” SHELEE KIMURA, HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER SERVICE.

For more information on COVID-19 financial relief, visit their website.

