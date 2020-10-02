CARES Act funding available to Hawaii child care programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Child care programs can apply for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to re-open or keep their programs going.
The program wants to be sure that child care facilities take additional health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Grant applications are being accepted from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30, 2020 at www.HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/CareGrants.
For more information, visit www.HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/CareGrants, email CareGrants@hcf-hawaii.org or call 808-792-3105.
