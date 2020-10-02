CARES Act funding available to Hawaii child care programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Child care programs can apply for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to re-open or keep their programs going.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The program wants to be sure that child care facilities take additional health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Grant applications are being accepted from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30, 2020 at www.HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/CareGrants.

For more information, visit www.HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/CareGrants, email CareGrants@hcf-hawaii.org or call 808-792-3105.

Latest Stories on KHON2