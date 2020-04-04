Car dealerships operating online is an essential business, Honolulu mayor says

Display cars are parked at a Volkswagen dealership in Sydney, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Volkswagen has agreed to pay up to 127 million Australian dollars ($87 million) to settle an Australian class action stemming from the 2015 diesel emissions scandal, the German automaker and a lawyer said Monday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency order that allows car dealerships to sell or lease vehicles strictly on an online basis.

According to the order, which is consistent with the Mayor’s Stay at Home Order, dealerships will be able to continue sales as long as each step of the transaction is conducted on-line, and the car is then delivered to the customer’s home.

The Order clarifies that this is ‘essential business,’ as long as the leasing or sales activities are conducted by licensed new and used car and truck dealerships and only if the activity is for one of the following purposes:

To close a pending transaction that began before the Mayor’s Emergency Order 2020-02 was issued (March 22); or

To replace a totaled vehicle, replace a damaged vehicle that is impractical to repair, extend a lease that expires, or provide transportation to essential workers in “Essential Business” or “Essential Infrastructure” if the essential worker has no other means of transportation.

The mayor says that under no circumstances shall there be in-person test driving of any vehicle, and the buyer must certify that the purchase is essential for one of the reasons provided above.

All activities must continue to be conducted in a manner that complies with Social Distancing Requirements established in Emergency Order 2020-02.

This is effective at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30.

Violation of the Order is punishable as a misdemeanor, with fines up to $5,000, up to a year in jail, or both.