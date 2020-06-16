Campbell’s Peter Manuma becomes Hawaii’s first local commitment for 2021 recruiting class

On the day he was introduced as the new University of Hawaii head football coach, Todd Graham said he would make it a priority to recruit athletes from the islands.

On Friday, he gained his first local commitment from the program’s 2021 recruiting class, landing a pledge from Campbell’s Peter Manuma.

Blessed to be given this oppurtunity! Excited to announce my verbal commitment to THE UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII 💚 #Warrior shoutout to @CoachYoro @RealCoachGraham @vscwintoday & the UH coaches & staff. #EwaBeachweontosumn pic.twitter.com/Q6lPCNGtOR — Peter Manuma (@maanuma6) June 13, 2020

“This means more than anything to me,” Manuma told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Working for this my whole life, finally getting to the next level. This is taking a lot off my parents’ shoulders, me going to college for free, still doing what I love and still pursuing a career.”

Manuma joins Texas prep recruits in running back DQ James from Lancaster High School and safety Cinque Williams from Southlake Carroll High School as the third commit in UH’s 2021 class.

Manuma, who was born in American Samoa and moved to Hawaii when he was four, has been a versatile athlete for the Sabers. During his high school football career, he’s lined up at running back, slotback, linebacker, safety and cornerback. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he’s says he’s still growing and filling out his frame.

For the Rainbow Warriors, he’ll be a safety and linebacker hybrid. He chose the ‘Bows over another scholarship offer from Central Michigan. He hopes to eventually become a centerpiece of Graham and UH defensive coordinator Victor Santa Cruz’s high-pressure ‘War Dog’ scheme that produced 143 turnovers between the 2012 to 2017 seasons.

“That’s very exciting because they recruited me more on the defense side so they got a position ready for me too,” Manuma said. “It’s just been a blessing, a great opportunity, so I just had to pounce on it and it’s great because what better way to play football than playing in paradise?”

Manuma will be following in the footsteps of Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, a 2020 Campbell graduate that signed with Hawaii last December. Like Manuma, Mokiao-Atimalala was the first local member of his signing class to commit.

At Campbell, Manuma’s defensive coordinator is former Hawaii linebacker Blaze Soares, who had a memorable college career from 2006 to 2009, playing an integral part of a team that went to the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

“He’s been helping me a lot in this process. Since he’s come over to Campbell, he’s been feeding me with a lot of knowledge,” Manuma said of Soares. “For us it’s like a shame if we don’t ball out every game because that’s our coach and we’re putting a bad name on our coach so we don’t do that, we just ball out every game.”

Like most high school football players, Manuma is hopeful for a return to action. The HHSAA has tentatively scheduled a September start for prep football games in Hawaii, contingent upon COVID-19 guidelines.

If and when the Sabers return to the field, they’ll return plenty of talent, including reigning Cover 2 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Tamatoa’s younger brother) and quarterback Blaine Hipa, a rising junior who holds offers from Hawaii and Tennessee. Campbell has reached the state semifinals in each of the past two seasons, but Manuma believes this is the year the team breaks through.

“We’ve got the best athletes, we got the greatest mindsets, we’re about to work,” he said.