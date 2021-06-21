Call this number if you need help entering the #HiGotVaccinated contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha United Way (AUW) is joining the #HiGotVaccinated campaign to ensure that all residents have access to enter the prize giveaways contest for being vaccinated.

Anyone in Hawaii can now call 2-1-1 to receive help in entering the contest over the phone. The free and confidential helpline is equipped to assist callers in more than 240 languages through translation services.

“AUW’s 2-1-1 helpline has supported a 400% increase in call volume throughout the pandemic, including providing information about how to get tested and how to access the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Lisa Kimura, Vice President of Community Impact at Aloha United Way. “Now that vaccines are readily available, and the #HIGotVaccinated giveaway effort is underway, we are thrilled to play a role in incentivizing and rewarding residents for doing their part and getting vaccinated.”

More than 200,000 entries have been received since the launch of the campaign, which ends June 30. To sign up for the #HiGotVaccinated program or for more information, click here.