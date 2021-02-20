California residents arrested in Waikiki on suspicion of violating quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Agents from the Attorney General’s (AG) Investigations Division arrested two California residents on Thursday, Feb. 18, on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s 10-day mandatory quarantine.

Officials said, 22-year-old Miriam Rosas and 34-year-old Abel Rosas of Fresno, California were arrested after Waikiki hotels received an alert regarding the visitors.

The pair allegedly attempted to check into a hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 16, without presenting a negative COVID-19 test or exemption, according to officials. The visitors refused to check-in and left the property after being told they needed to be in quarantine.

The AG’s office was alerted of the visitors’ location after they had allegedly checked into another hotel by claiming to be Hawaii residents, officials said.

Bail was set at $2,000 each and both were still in custody as of Thursday, according to authorities.