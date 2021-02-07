California resident arrested on suspicion of violating travel quarantine rules on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A California resident was arrested on suspicion of violating the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Maui police say John Laurich arrived on Maui from Los Angeles without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test.

Laurich did not have approved lodging to do the mandatory ten-day travel quarantine.

He was taken to the Wailuku Police Station. His bail is $2,000.