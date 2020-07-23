California man violates mandatory 14-day quarantine order on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A California man was arrested in suspicion of violating the state’s 14-day quarantine emergency rules.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Michael Pectol of Pacific Grove, California.

According to Kauai County officials, he arrived on a direct Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport around 5:20 p.m.

“When he arrived, he attempted to deceive our police detectives into believing that he was going to make the proper accommodations at a local hotel for the duration of his quarantine period,” said Patrol Services Bureau Assistant Chief Mark Begley. “But when the detectives followed up on the matter, it was determined that he did not make proper accommodations and was attempting to avoid the Governor’s requirement.”

Pectol was later arrested around 8 p.m. and after receiving a medical evaluation and clearance at Wilcox Hospital, was taken to Kauai Police Department’s detention center where he is currently being held on $1,000 bail.

KPD has made 48 arrests to-date for violations of the 14-day quarantine emergency rules. All individuals who are arrested are subject to up to one year in jail and/or up to $5,000 in fines.

Kauai police and Hawai‘i National Guard personnel continue to maintain a daily checkpoint at the Lihue Airport where all visitors and returning residents are required to stop after arriving on the island.

