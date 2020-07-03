California enters July 4 weekend with many beaches closed

A surfer walks past a beach closed sign in Venice beach on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is ordering L.A. County beaches closed from July 3 through July 6, to prevent dangerous crowding that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19. California’s governor is urging people to wear masks and skip Fourth of July family gatherings as the state’s coronavirus tally rises. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is heading into the Fourth of July weekend under classic sunny summer skies and new health orders that temporarily put many popular beaches off-limits in an effort to prevent runaway coronavirus infections.

A few surfers were in the water at Los Angeles’ Venice Beach and a few dozen people strolled the boardwalk or shoreline early Friday, but the normal Independence Day throngs are missing.

With testing showing a rising COVID-19 positivity rate and increasing hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom has rolled back or limited some of the reopening of business sectors in counties encompassing nearly three-quarters of the state’s population.