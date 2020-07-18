Cafe Gangnam shut down for violating emergency order on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cafe Gangnam on Keeaumoku Street was shut down for 24 hours.

Investigators from the Honolulu Liquor Commission got a complaint around 1 a.m. July 18 that Cafe Gangnam was still serving liquor to customers, and that they had locked the doors with customers inside.

This is a violation of the Mayor’s emergency orders.

The investigators went to check it out soon after the report was made. The doors were locked with customers inside. Investigators heard people singing inside.

They peaked in and saw a dozen or more people who were not social distancing and not wearing facial coverings.

The investigators knocked on the door, identified themselves but the workers initially did not let them in. Once they got in, investigators saw alcoholic beverages on the tables.

After investigators told manager to close for 24 hours. She acknowledged that they had to be closed because she read and understood the orders given to her.

Cafe Gangnam was cited for violating the Mayor’s emergency order condition for having a license, having alcohol readily available after hours of operation, obstructing liquor commission operations, and having customers inside with the doors locked.