BYU-Hawaii offers free coronavirus testing to staff and students

LAIE, Hawaii (KHON2) — BYU-Hawaii is offering free coronavirus testing to its students and workers until April next year. Tests will be done with Nomi Health.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Employees of the Polynesian Cultural Center can also do the free testing.

Results are emailed and texted the next day.

Faculty, staff, and students working or studying on campus or using on-campus resources are required to do weekly testing.

There are 3,200 students and staff at the school.

The school can do up to 5,000 tests each week.