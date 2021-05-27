BWS continues water shut-off suspensions through July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced it will continue the suspension of water shut-off for lack of payment of sewer and water bills through Saturday, July 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BWS officials made the announcement on Thursday, May 27.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Consumers will continue to be responsible for all water and sewer charges on their account, according to BWS officials, and will continue receiving their monthly bills.

The BWS and the Department of Environmental Services both advise customers to pay as much as they can afford for their bills as often as they can to keep their balance as low as possible.

Click here for information about financial support programs and click here for convenient payment options.

The BWS lobby is open for in-person water and sewer bill payments by appointment only.

Call (808)-748-5000 for assistance with BWS services.