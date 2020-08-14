Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha: The state rolls out online resources to help struggling businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Many local businesses are feeling the direct affect of the pandemic. Now, the state is stepping in to help with a new e-commerce platform.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism has launched Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha.

“We accumulate the businesses and they are able to promote themselves, but the shoppers go directly to their website,” said Lyle Fujikawa of DBEDT.

Companies that also need assistance building an e-commerce platform can contact DBEDT directly.

“Even before we get them on a portal site, if they don’t have e-commerce capabilities, we have a sister agency. They’re actually working with companies now to not only build e-commerce, but to actually make existing e commerce better,” said Fujikawa.

Consumers will be able to find beauty products, food, local snacks and clothes. That includes items from Aloha Revolution.

“Sometimes when you’re a small business you feel like you’re on your own,” said Edward Sugimoto, owner of Aloha Revolution. “Now, they can kind of hold our hand and help us in ways that we would never be able to get help otherwise.”

So far, 150 businesses have signed up for Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha.

With the help from customers and the state, Sugimoto is optimistic that local businesses can get through these uncertain times.

“Hopefully we can get through this and I think the locals understand. They’re buying more than ever to support small businesses and we’re just hoping to get through this and stay strong.”

To apply to be featured on Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha or to shop, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2