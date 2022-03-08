HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dropping the mask mandate is welcome news for businesses. Some say many workers will likely keep their masks on when dealing with customers.

As far as restaurants the Hawaii Restaurant Association says many owners are looking forward to the mask mandate being dropped but some owners will likely still require their workers to keep wearing their masks.

“They might have some that will have it for their employees but my general feeling is that people are going to give their people the opportunity to make that choice,” said Greg Maples, chairman of the HRA.

Choice is the key word and retailers will be looking forward to giving their workers that option.

“A lot of them still feel safer to wear the mask whether there’s a mandate or not,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. “People don’t know if you’re vaccinated or not. They have small kids at home. They have elderly that they’re taking care of.”

At public schools, masks will still be recommended, but some quarantine requirements will be dropped.

“This is one of the reasons we’re still recommending masks be worn indoors,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, state epidemiologist. “Schools will not have to quarantine as long as they’re not symptomatic or sick.”

But most private schools are moving ahead with dropping the mandate.

“I think it will make most of our schools quite happy,” said Philip Bossert, executive director of the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools. “Many of them have been hoping that that would be the case.”

Some schools like Iolani plan to remain vigilant with regular testing.

“We test 25% of our school population every week,” said Timothy Cottrell, head of school at Iolani School. “So with these changes we want to make sure we’re tracking that there isn’t an uptick in anything going on in our campus community.”

UH says updates are coming and it’s reviewing the guidelines along with recent reductions and county restrictions.

At hospitals, workers will still be be required to wear masks when dealing with patients. Patients and visitors will also need to wear them.

“It’s just to make sure that those most vulnerable people that we care for, those who have immune compromised or other conditions that make them higher risk for severe COVID disease,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, chief quality officer at Hawaii Pacific Health. “We’ll want to make sure we’re protecting them.”

Queen’s Health Systems says it’s also following the same policy.