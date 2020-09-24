Businesses prepare to follow new rules for reopening on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being shut down for nearly a month, many Oahu businesses are getting ready to reopen. Businesses like restaurants, retail shops and attractions can reopen, but only at 50 percent capacity.

Pearlridge Center said that some businesses are opting to reopen Thursday, Sept. 24, while others will be waiting a few days to get staff and procedures in order before opening their doors.

David Cianelli, the general manager for Pearlridge Center, said safety guidelines will generally be the same as before. Masks will be required and shoppers are asked to follow social distancing of at least six-feet. However, with capacity limited, people may see more lines.

“We are minimizing seating capacity by 50 percent in our food halls and we have reminded our retail and eatery partners to reduce capacity by 50 percent,” said Cianelli.

Pearlridge Center is also launching a retail-to-go program, where shoppers can buy from a restaurant and then do curbside pickup. A list of participating retailers can be found at their website.

Cianelli said they will be ensuring the new rules are followed.

“It’s a team effort so between the retailers, the mall staff and our security, we are all checking on the safety protocols and the safety guidelines.” David Cianelli, Pearlridge Center General Manager

For entertainment, bowling alleys are allowed to reopen for parties up to five including spectators, but there will be a major change.

“The mandate does not allow for any food or drink inside the bowling center at any time,” said Leeward Bowl manager Kimo Regohos.

He said that people will have to either eat at their restaurant or order take out and eat out before bowling.

“That makes it tough especially from a business standpoint as that’s where we make our money as well,” said Regohos.

He said that unfortunately, they are also unable to host bowling leagues until further tiers in the Mayor’s COVID-19 “Recovery Framework,” which is another cut in their revenue. However, they are taking same-day reservations for groups.

No concessions are allowed for movie theaters as well. Consolidated Theaters will begin showings at four of its theaters, Ward with Titan Luxe, Town Center at Mililani, Pearlridge Center and Olino at Ka Makana Alii starting Friday, Sept. 25. People will have to watch the movies with their mask on.

They recommend purchasing tickets on their website. Ticket purchases will include two additional open seats on either side of a group.

For people looking to get some fresh air, the Honolulu Zoo will also be opening on Thursday, Sept. 24, but its indoor spaces, like the barn, will still be closed.

“Everything is open-air and outdoors. So with proper face masks and house rules and social distancing and we have people in place to make sure that’s enforced … I think we’ll be perfectly fine,” said Honolulu Zoo director Linda Santos.

Santos said they will have concession stands, and people can eat at their outdoor seating or at the lawn.

Businesses recommend that people call ahead to check their hours of opening.

