New Damien head of school Dr. Kyle Atabay has announced that Eddie Klaneski will return as the school's football coach and will also become the new athletic director.

“To be reinstated today, it was huge for me, for my family, for my girls, my wife. So we can get going and the experience that I went through I’m going to definitely talk to our student athletes. We talk about this kind of lessons all the time with football because you know how it is with sports, we’re not just teaching these kids about football, it’s about life," Klaneski told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday.