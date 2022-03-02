HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local businesses are preparing for an increase in customers with COVID restrictions set to end in the coming weeks. Some have said they are still dealing with issues but can’t wait to get back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Restaurants in Waikiki are already seeing an uptick in business. Many predict the end of Safe Access Oahu and the Safe Travels Program will bring even more visitors to the islands.

After the pandemic ravaged Hawaii’s economy, forcing hundreds of businesses to shutter for good, the end of the Safe Travels program on March 25 is like a light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Nikki Silva-Sword, the general manager at Island Vintage Wine Bar, said they had already noticed a difference.

“I definitely think that the business will pick up and we are hiring and getting prepared for the busy season,” said Silva-Sword.

The company also plans to add self-service kiosks to expedite ordering and eliminate long lines.

Duke’s Waikiki already hired 37 new employees in the last three weeks according to General Manager Drew Crocker. He said they are looking for more.

Finding workers and global supply chain issues are among the challenges they face preparing for the influx of visitors.

“Staffing, training, of course, product substitutes, allocation, all those things will play a huge role in us being able to effectively service our guests coming in,” Crocker explained.

Hawaiian Airlines Senior Vice President of marketing, Avi Mannis, said they plan to hire hundreds of workers throughout the company. They are also hoping to see travel restrictions loosened internationally in the coming months.

“That’s one of the areas where the visitor industry has really been lagging in its recovery,” Mannis explained. “So we’re ready and prepared to start to serve some of those international markets, like Japan and Australia and New Zealand again, and are hoping for continued domestic growth as well.”

Attractions like Wet ‘n’ Wild in Kapolei are looking to fill up to 75 positions and have big plans to unveil a new attraction on Memorial Day weekend, in time for the summer rush.

“We’re gonna add a new splash pad playground, brand new kids area, 7,000 square-foot interactive water feature,” said Wet ‘n’ Wild General Manager Scott Loos. “It’s our first new ride we’ve installed since 2015. So I’m super excited about this.”