Businesses offering major deals to draw in interisland travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige’s interisland 14-day quarantine ends on June 16. That is also the day some major deals will start at some neighbor island businesses to draw in some interisland travelers, like at Hotel Molokai.

“We normally offer 15 percent discount to all kamaaina, so I felt like I should do more. So I doubled that 15 percent to make it 30 percent just to get kamaaina to get away and come visit the islands,” said Michael Drew, Hotel Molokai general manager.

The deal, which lasts through to July 31st seems to have drawn some eyes as Drew said their phone has been ringing off the hook with inquiries.

“People are just curious right now, but hopefully they’ll start booking, especially over the 4th of July holiday and keep going from there,” said Drew.

Hotel Molokai is part of Maui County’s “Kamaaina First” program, which helps to promote deals from local businesses aimed at Hawaii residents.

“We all knew that interisland was going to open up before domestic and international, and so this was a way to help stimulate the economy with local residents,” said Rod Antone, Maui Hotel and Lodging Association executive director. “Hopefully [the deals] make it easier for them to come over you know?”

Kauai is setting up a similar program.

In a statement, the Kauai Visitor’s Bureau said:

“In partnership with the County Office of Economic Development (OED), the Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau (KVB) will be updating the www.kauaikamaaina.com website with kama‘aina offers from Kaua‘i businesses. With the opening of interisland travel for Hawaii residents, who have not traveled outside the state in the past 2 weeks, this website will be another step in reopening the island. We are gathering offers from Kaua‘i partners now and have plans to go live with the website June 26th.”

However, some hotels are already ahead with offering deals. Kauai Beach Resort is offering rooms for as low as 139-dollars a night until the end of August.

“We know a lot of people are struggling, a lot of people are out of work. We know some of the employment checks have taken a while, so people don’t have a lot to spend on island,” said Robert Minicola, Kauai Beach Resort general manager.

He said he hopes the deal gets some people travelling again.

“I think it’s a good way to jump start the kamaaina businesses and get people moving around and feeling comfortable again,” said Minicola.

Hotels tell KHON that the deals may even extend longer, depending on how it goes.

“Even when the out of state tourists or the international tourists are coming back, I think there’s still going to be deals for the interisland resident,” said Antone.

To find out what deals are being offered through Maui County’s “Kamaaina First” program, you can visit their website here.

The Kauai Kamaaina deals website will be launching on June 26th and can be found here.