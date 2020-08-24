Businesses electing to close amid rising COVID-19 cases to ensure staff safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As coronavirus numbers continue to grow on Oahu, some businesses are making a drastic decision to keep staff and clients safe from the pandemic.

Some businesses had to consider the tough choice between keeping staff and clients safe and healthy and getting a steady income. The owners of Namie Salon in Honolulu decided to play it safe and temporarily close.

“After the numbers kept going up and up, I’m just like we can’t keep doing this–we’re too close contact with everybody,” said Namie Salon owner Mie Martyak.

Namie Salon posted that it would close on August 17.

“The numbers in the hospitals…they’re getting really high and they’re getting really full, and it’s just widespread. And then with the contact tracing not being up to par right now, it just made us really nervous to be in an enclosed space, even though we take a lot of precautions,” said Martyak. “It’s a big decision because we are losing a lot of money because of this closure.”

For Ami Tymes, who is the owner of Pure Skin Hair Removal and Sugaring Salon, her decision to close was much closer to home. Back in July, she learned that a family member of one of her trainees had gotten very sick. Her trainee informed her, so she got tested for COVID-19, and it came back negative.

“When she gave me that call, I really had to think about everything in detail, and being the sole provider for my children, I couldn’t risk my life or being exposed because I do have underlying conditions,” said Tymes.

Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki said deciding to close is never easy.

“They will get unemployment but you know they’ll no longer be getting that paycheck, but it all boils down a lot of times, it’s an individual business decision,” said Yamaki.

She said businesses have to decide what is best for their workers and clients, and they have to always be ready.

“I don’t think it’s just scary for workers. I think it’s scary for the community as well because you know you see these numbers coming up, the questions now is when it happens,” said Yamaki.

As for Tymes, she said she’s waiting to see what happens before she considers opening again.

“I would love to open up again, I would love to see all my clients and be with my tribe you know but it’s actually going to have to take the numbers going down… see that we have enough tests… [and] systems in place… it would give me more reassurance to open,” said Tymes.

