Businesses await Oahu’s Tier 2 to reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu mayor recently announced that the county is inching closer to Tier 2. This would require the daily average of COVID-19 to remain below 100 for the next couple of weeks.

A handful of businesses would be allowed to reopen under Oahu’s Tier 2 of its reopening plan. This includes personal care services like massages and fitness facilities returning indoors at 25% capacity.

Kanoelani Woo is the general manager of the Massage Envy locations in Hawaii. Moving into the second tier of Oahu’s reopening strategy would mean that its massage therapists can welcome back their members once again. Currently, personal care services are only allowed outdoors, which is not feasible for their operation.

Woo said, “We have a very controlled environment, our services are taking place in separated treatment rooms, you know, we limit contact very well.”

Massage Envy has submitted its safety guidelines to the mayor’s offices. It includes closing down waiting-areas and break rooms. Clients and members will walk in straight to a treatment room.

Kanoelani said, “Our service providers do thoroughly disinfect every single touchpoint or possible touchpoint in that treatment room.”

Other services like helicopter tours, legal short-term rentals and members from different households can dine-in at restaurants but it will be limited to a group of five.

Rainbow Gymnastics Academy Owner Cora Fonseca said that hey plan to resume in-person practice once Tier 2 takes effect. Her facility is lumped with fitness facilities that are allowed to operate outdoors.

However, sports-like gymnastics are difficult to practice outdoors with the type of equipment it requires.

Cora said these types of facilities should be regulated separately from gyms. They practice a disciplined sport with safety measures.

“Right now, we need Tier 1 to be adjusted, that way we can be at 25%,” Fonseca said. “That way when we open in orange, we can stay open in red unless there’s an emergency and we have to do a full shutdown.”

The mayor said Tier 2 could take effect as soon as October 22.

