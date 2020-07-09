Business owners predict permanent closures if state scales back openings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many businesses that reopened nearly a month ago may be facing another closure. Some business owners said it would be impossible to come back if that is the case.

The spike in COVID-19 cases is making law-makers reconsider recent openings such as bars and gyms. It is not the type of news restaurant and bar owner, Jack Law wants to hear.

Law said, “They just can’t throw everybody into this same lump, and frankly my experience is that people really want to run their business safely, we certainly do. Our business model has certainly changed.”

Law is the owner of Hula’s Beach Bites. Clients get their temperatures checked before walking in, while employees monitor for face coverings and maintain customers spaced out by at least six feet.

The Hawaii State Department of Health said bars and other establishments where people come in contact with others outside their family bubble pose a higher risk for the virus. The DOH said they have not identified a cluster of cases connected to bars at this time.

Law said, “They must understand if we go back again, there’s no coming back.”

The Hawaii Restaurant Association’s Chairman, Greg Maples, said only about 60% of restaurants have restarted their dine-in services. They are not considering scaling back to take-out, he said it would be a blow to an already struggling industry.

Maples said, “It just cannot be an option for us, we are an industry that is hurting so bad that if we were to go back, it would literally be catastrophic.”

Gyms are also facing a similar uncertainty. The DOH recently announced a cluster of nine COVID-19 cases that was traced back to a gym. The location is not being disclosed.

The state’s restaurant and bar associations have a meeting with Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Thursday.

Latest Stories on KHON2