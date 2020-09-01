Bulk food sale to be held at Dole Plantation on September 2

WAHIAWĀ, Hawaii (KHON2) — H&W Foodservice plans to host a convenient bulk food sale for the public on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Dole Plantation.
The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dole Plantation parking lot.
H&W says the following will be available for purchase:
- Ahi poke cubes (one pound): $10
- Quick-peel 16/20 shrimp (two pounds): $15
- Calamari rings/tentacles (2.5 pounds): $15
- Sea squid tubes/tentacles (2.5 pounds): $16
- Beef tenderloin steaks, 1-½-inch thick (five pounds): $60
- Beef sirloin steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $35
- Beef ribeye steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $45
- Boneless beef stew meat (five pounds): $39
- 1/2-inch short ribs, boneless or bone-in (five pounds): $45
- 1-inch oxtails (five pounds): $38
- 80/20 ground beef, vacuum-packed (five pounds): $22
- Wagyu beef patties (12 pounds): $57
- Teri beef patties (10 pounds): $40
- Beef lil’ smokies cocktail sausages (three pounds): $15
- Portuguese sausage hot dogs (five pounds): $23
- Portuguese sausage slices (five pounds): $25
- ½-inch pork chops, center cut (10 pounds): $32
- Pork butt, boneless (two pieces, 15-pound average): $45
- Chicken bacon (three pounds): $23
- Chicken thighs, bone-in (five pounds): $9
- Hawaiian pancake mix (five pounds): $10
Additionally, Dole Plantation will be selling the following items:
- Steak plate lunch with corn on the cob and rice: $8 each
- Dole pineapple juice: $5 for one gallon
- Dole pineapples: $3 for one or $15 for a six-pineapple, 27-pound case
Dole Plantation will only be accepting cash transactions.
Order forms will be available at the sale. To print out an order form in advance, click here.
Please contact H&W at hwfoodservice808@gmail.com with any questions.
