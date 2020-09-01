Bulk food sale to be held at Dole Plantation on September 2

WAHIAWĀ, Hawaii (KHON2) — H&W Foodservice plans to host a convenient bulk food sale for the public on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Dole Plantation.

The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dole Plantation parking lot.

H&W says the following will be available for purchase:

  • Ahi poke cubes (one pound): $10
  • Quick-peel 16/20 shrimp (two pounds): $15
  • Calamari rings/tentacles (2.5 pounds): $15
  • Sea squid tubes/tentacles (2.5 pounds): $16
  • Beef tenderloin steaks, 1-½-inch thick (five pounds): $60
  • Beef sirloin steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $35
  • Beef ribeye steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $45
  • Boneless beef stew meat (five pounds): $39
  • 1/2-inch short ribs, boneless or bone-in (five pounds): $45
  • 1-inch oxtails (five pounds): $38
  • 80/20 ground beef, vacuum-packed (five pounds): $22
  • Wagyu beef patties (12 pounds): $57
  • Teri beef patties (10 pounds): $40
  • Beef lil’ smokies cocktail sausages (three pounds): $15
  • Portuguese sausage hot dogs (five pounds): $23
  • Portuguese sausage slices (five pounds): $25
  • ½-inch pork chops, center cut (10 pounds): $32
  • Pork butt, boneless (two pieces, 15-pound average): $45
  • Chicken bacon (three pounds): $23
  • Chicken thighs, bone-in (five pounds): $9
  • Hawaiian pancake mix (five pounds): $10

Additionally, Dole Plantation will be selling the following items:

  • Steak plate lunch with corn on the cob and rice: $8 each
  • Dole pineapple juice: $5 for one gallon
  • Dole pineapples: $3 for one or $15 for a six-pineapple, 27-pound case

Dole Plantation will only be accepting cash transactions.

Order forms will be available at the sale. To print out an order form in advance, click here.

Please contact H&W at hwfoodservice808@gmail.com with any questions.

