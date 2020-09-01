Bulk food sale to be held at Dole Plantation on September 2

WAHIAWA, HAWAII – SEPTEMBER 24: A sign marks the entrance to the Dole Helemano Pineapple Plantation September 24, 2002 near Wahiawa, Hawaii. David Murdock, the CEO of Dole Food Co., Inc. has offered to buy for $29.50 per share the 76 percent of company that he does not already own. Los Angeles County-based Dole has grown from a family-owned pineapple company to the world’s largest producer of vegetables and fruits over the last 150 years. Dole operates in 90 countries. (Photo by Phil Mislinski/Getty Images)

WAHIAWĀ, Hawaii (KHON2) — H&W Foodservice plans to host a convenient bulk food sale for the public on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Dole Plantation.

The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dole Plantation parking lot.

H&W says the following will be available for purchase:

Ahi poke cubes (one pound): $10

Quick-peel 16/20 shrimp (two pounds): $15

Calamari rings/tentacles (2.5 pounds): $15

Sea squid tubes/tentacles (2.5 pounds): $16

Beef tenderloin steaks, 1-½-inch thick (five pounds): $60

Beef sirloin steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $35

Beef ribeye steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $45

Boneless beef stew meat (five pounds): $39

1/2-inch short ribs, boneless or bone-in (five pounds): $45

1-inch oxtails (five pounds): $38

80/20 ground beef, vacuum-packed (five pounds): $22

Wagyu beef patties (12 pounds): $57

Teri beef patties (10 pounds): $40

Beef lil’ smokies cocktail sausages (three pounds): $15

Portuguese sausage hot dogs (five pounds): $23

Portuguese sausage slices (five pounds): $25

½-inch pork chops, center cut (10 pounds): $32

Pork butt, boneless (two pieces, 15-pound average): $45

Chicken bacon (three pounds): $23

Chicken thighs, bone-in (five pounds): $9

Hawaiian pancake mix (five pounds): $10

Additionally, Dole Plantation will be selling the following items:

Steak plate lunch with corn on the cob and rice: $8 each

Dole pineapple juice: $5 for one gallon

Dole pineapples: $3 for one or $15 for a six-pineapple, 27-pound case

Dole Plantation will only be accepting cash transactions.

Order forms will be available at the sale. To print out an order form in advance, click here.

Please contact H&W at hwfoodservice808@gmail.com with any questions.

