Police shut down Brix & Bones bar for violating city’s emergency order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Liquor Commission reported that the bar Brix & Bones has shut down again early Friday morning, Sept. 18. by the police for violating the city’s emergency order.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Two people who recently returned from out of state were arrested for multiple violations, and seven others were cited.

The bar was cited before for operating during the mandatory closure of bars. It was also linked to a cluster of COVID cases in July.

Latest Stories on KHON2