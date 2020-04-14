Bring face mask, leave reusable bags at home for the next grocery trip

Keys, wallet and a face mask are now the essentials needed before going out the door to shop at some stores, Foodland groceries are part of the retailers requiring customers to wear masks before entering.

The CEO of Foodland, Jenai Wall, said the majority of people have welcomed the policy changes.

“Overall it’s been really positive, our customers have appreciated that we put the policy into effect to protect them and our employees,” Wall said. “Our employees and store directors have been really happy about it.”

Wall said the changes come as state and county officials request people to wear masks while being outside.

Peter Oshiro, with the food and safety branch at the Hawaii State Department of Health, said masks are a good measure but people should not forget about other guidance.

“What we don’t want is, we don’t want people to rely on the mask,” Oshiro said. “What you saw recently was a big line at some fabric store, and everybody in line has a mask on but literally one foot away from each other.”

Oshiro said each county implements rules for workers to follow, on Maui, workers who handle food or deal directly with customers are required to wear a face mask. However, each county is different and the state had not made an official order.

Oshiro said, “Right now, the department of health does not have any emergency rule making on this issue, it’s mostly guidance documents and urging food establishment to follow these guidance documents. “

He said they release new guidance as the FDA adds to its best practices for food retailers, part of the latest information encourages employers to check the temperature of their employees.

Without an official state mandate for markets and retailers, each company creates their own rules to keep employees and customers safe. For example, Whole Foods Market is not allowing reusable bags inside some of its stores and new paper bags will be provided to customers.

While Costco Wholesale and Foodland are also limiting the number of people who go inside to allow more space for social distancing, the new rule is only two people per household can go inside.

“Our store teams felt it was difficult when people came in and it was a group of three or four and really when you think about it, you can’t go many places in groups today except a grocery store,” Wall said. “We felt that by restricting the number of people who came in together, it would help promote good social distancing.”