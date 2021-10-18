Breast cancer awareness fundraiser 2021 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® held virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® to raise money and awareness for breast cancer was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Runners and walkers donned pink wherever they did their race as they spread awareness of the disease. Some of the racers were at Kapiolani Park.

The Hawaii opening ceremony was livestreamed on Facebook.

“I am touched and grateful for every single person who took the time to register, donate and walk or run as part of today’s Komen Race For the Cure®,” said Rolanda Morgan, Susan G. Komen Hawaii Executive Director. “The power of our community is not about physically being together, it’s about the impact each of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar. Our Hawaii community has demonstrated their commitment to saving lives and finding a cure for breast cancer and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Donations for the race are accepted until Nov. 17 at komen.org. Money goes to research, patient care and advocacy for government policy decisions.

Organizers plan to do the event next year in person.

The organization says every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer.