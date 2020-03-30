1  of  2
Break-ins force Hawaii Foodbank to hire additional security

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — President and CEO of the Hawaii Foodbank told lawmakers that multiple break-ins have led to the hiring of additional security.

“We’ve had multiple break-ins in the last couple of weeks and it came to a point where we had to pull the trigger on making a decision on how we’re going to protect our valuable resources, not to mention our warehouse,” Mizutani said. “We have a hired a security company to look over our company from six at night until four in the morning every day, seven days a week. That’s money that should have been spent on food.”

Last week, Mizutani told KHON2 News that the impact of COVID-19 has been significant, as it has raised the need for food aid and lowered the supply.

