Brazen suspect attempts armed robbery on Domino’s delivery driver in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An armed robbery shook a Domino’s delivery driver late Sunday night at the Hyatt Place Waikiki.

The incident captured on multiple security cameras, with police now searching for the brazen suspect.

At 10:48 Sunday night in Waikiki, surveillance video shows a person wearing a dark-colored jersey with the number 10 on the front and back, white shorts, and a black mask come up to the side of the Domino’s delivery vehicle. The suspect startles the driver, then brandishes a firearm and puts it in the driver’s face.

“He just said ‘Hey, give me your money,'” Domino’s franchise owner Mike Rompel said. “Of course you can see the driver didn’t really know how to react, and he kind of goes out and gets back in the car.”

Fortunately, due to COVID-19 procedures Domino’s has implemented contactless delivery and isn’t dealing with cash.

“He basically just kind of holds his door and says ‘Hey look, I don’t have anything. I don’t have any money,'” Rompel added. “The guy just walks off, casually walks away.”

Domino’s is now talking to employees to make sure they don’t linger around on deliveries. For now Rompel says the employee is doing ok and will get a few days off of work.

“It made me like sick to my stomach,” Rompel said.

With financial strain impacting hundreds of thousands on Oahu, Rompel warns that everyone should keep an eye out for each other.

“This is an unusual time,” said Rompel. “More than anything if we can just take care of each other as a community, things like this won’t happen because nobody will accept it.”

Police have opened a robbery investigation. If you witnessed the incident or have any information, call Honolulu Police.

