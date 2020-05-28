Boyd Gaming set to open Cal and Fremont in downtown Las Vegas next week

Las Vegas casinos move ahead with next week’s reopening. Nevada’s governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying he’s encouraged by the safety plans released by various properties.

“Most of the companies have submitted plans for their opening. I think they’re very detailed. They took every precaution that’s possible and I’m hopeful that June 4, they’ll start welcoming people back to their properties with some changes,” he said.

Two of the three casinos frequently visited by Hawaii residents will reopen next week, The Cal and Fremont. Boyd Gaming says Main Street Station will reopen at a later date when demand picks up.

With the 14-day quarantine order here still in effect, the casinos won’t be expecting Hawaii residents yet. But a spokesman for Boyd Gaming says when the doors open on June 4, many of the guests at the downtown properties will still have island ties.

After shutting down for two months, Las Vegas casinos are eager to welcome visitors back to get the economy rolling again.

“The good news is that we’re back, Cal’s back, Fremont is back. And so we’re really looking forward to welcoming folks back and having some fun again,” said David Strow, Vice-President of Corporate Communications at Boyd Gaming.

Hawaii residents are understandably holding off on flying out because they will have to go on quarantine when they return. But Strow says he still expects to have a lot of former Hawaii residents who like to call the islands home.

“A lot of them are folks who have moved to Nevada or moved to the West Coast and so they make regular trips to The Cal as well. And so we’re optimistic we’ll see some great business from them as well,” said Strow.

Vacations Hawaii sent a statement saying, “We don’t know when our Vacations Hawaii weekly charter flights between Honolulu and Vegas will resume but we hope to have more information by July.”

It will be a different experience. Workers will be required to wear masks and their temperature taken before each shift. To allow for social distancing, every other gaming machine will be turned off, a maximum of three players per blackjack table, and six at craps.

“We want every person that’s at our property to feel safe and to feel like we’re doing what we can to protect them while they’re with us,” said Strow.

With Nevada’s unemployment the highest in the country, the industry knows the stakes are high when they welcome visitors again. Strow says there will likely be some pent up demand after the unprecedented shutdown. And Boyd properties will be ready when Hawaii residents feel it’s safe.

“To the people of Hawaii, we can’t wait to have you back. It’s been a long time but we’re really looking forward to having you back at The Cal and having you back in Las Vegas,” he said.