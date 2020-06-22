‘Bows basketball head coach Eran Ganot stepped up at a tragic time in order to be celebrated on Father’s Day

Even though Eran Ganot’s daughter Zeza is 9 years old, the Hawaii men’s basketball coach did not become her father until the fall of 2012.

Zeza’s biological mother, Chelsea Duffy, passed away during a car wreck on Sept. 5, 2012. Duffy was just 22 at the time of her passing and was studying to be a doctor at Oregon State University.

Chelsea’s sister, Barbea, was dating Ganot at the time when he was an assistant coach at Saint Mary’s. Zeza was 18 months at the time and Chelsea was raising her by herself. The decision to take over as Zeza’s guardians was one that lasted “maybe for two seconds,” Ganot recalls.

“I got a call from Barbea’s dad, and he let me know the horrific news, which is hard to even fathom. It was hard for me having known her sister Chelsea and you immediately shift gears towards Zeza, who was at the time only 18 months,” Ganot told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We were all in and we’re really proud of her. I think anyone who’s been around her knows how talented she is, how much of a personality she has, and I take great pride. I know Barbea and I do (take pride in) doing as good a job as we can as her parents.”

Eran and Barbea Ganot got married prior to Ganot’s debut season as Hawaii’s head coach in 2015. Zeza has been there every step of the way, and the family of three has built a life together on the islands.

Ganot led the Rainbow Warriors to perhaps the best season in program history in 2015-2016, as the team went 28-6 with the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win. But the ‘Bows have not been back to the Big Dance, bowing out of the first round of the Big West Tournament in three consecutive seasons since. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled before the 2019-2020 Rainbow Warriors got a chance to compete in the 2020 Big West Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting an abrupt end to the season.

“It was pretty much the sudden finality of it all, but you look back and you wish we could’ve played,” Ganot said. “I’m sure anybody, because we’re all going through it at the same time but I also look back with great pride for how our guys handled it.

The months since have given Ganot a chance to spend more quality time with his wife and his daughter, an opportunity he’ll always cherish.

“It all about what you can control, but also what can you do? Not spending so much time on what you’ve lost and what you can’t do. That is a great way to live, I think,” Ganot said. “It’s great to have perspective. The opportunity to spend more time with my great wife, with my great daughter has been awesome. On a positive note if you can find any positives which we always need to do, that’s been something that’s been really enjoyable.”

Despite the challenges that are bound to come his way as a Division I head coach, Ganot’s top priority will always be his most important job: Being Zeza’s dad.

“Father’s day is very special, as is mother’s day, all these awesome holidays that reinforce family,” he said. “I take great pride, I think it’s an important job obviously, it’s the most important job I have and I hope to do it justice every day.”