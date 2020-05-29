Boston Marathon canceled for the first time in its 124-year history

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 18: Runners near the finish line on Boylston Street during the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

The race had been originally scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months.

On Thursday, May 28, organizers announced that it just cannot bring the world to Boston in September, and will instead host a virtual run.

“There’s no way to hold this usual race format without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. “And while our goal and our hope was to make progress and contain the virus and recover our economy, this kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14th or any time this year.”

Those who participate in the virtual race must verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own in order to receive a finisher’s medal.

