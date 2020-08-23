BOMA Hawaii delivers appreciation lunches to frontline workers

Coronavirus
Interstate Building, Honolulu August 23, 2020 COURTESY: BOMA HAWAII

HONOLULU (KHON2) — BOMA Hawaii gave free lunches to frontline workers at retail buildings, and office buildings to say thank you for your work.

The lunches were delivered to the workers between July 23 and August 10.

These workers include security guards, maintenance crews, engineers, electricians, and plumbers.

BOMA Hawaii is an organization of property owners and property managers with more than 100 members.

