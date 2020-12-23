BOE Metrics show public school quarterly report in COVID pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Schools in Hawaii opened to a new normal a few months ago with many teachers giving instruction to students through distance-learning. KHON2 goes over the first quarter grades for public schools to see if students are staying on track.

The Board of Education (BOE) Metrics currently shows first quarter marks that provide an overview of how students statewide are doing in terms of meeting the standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math. The BOE Metrics includes the category of Students Most Vulnerable to School Closures and Disruptions to Learning.

In that group in the elementary level, 17% — 13,572 students — received a ‘well-below’ mark in ELA.

In elementary Math, 10% — 7,969 students — received a ‘well-below’ mark.

For middle school, 9% of students received a failing mark in each subject.

In high school, 5,455 students — 11% — received a failing mark in ELA. A total of 5,675 high school students — 12% — received a failing mark in Math.

“I think the distance learning is a challenge for a lot of people,” said Joey Lee.

But Lee, who has a child in a public elementary school, considers herself lucky. Her child was thriving despite not being in a physical classroom for the first quarter.

“They’ve had the ability to actually allow the classrooms to be broken up into smaller groups for distance learning. They have since gone back to hybrid. And so we’re lucky in that sense because we are able to give her the attention she needs,” said Lee.

The social interaction has been somewhat lost and Lee prefers her child be in school full-time.

“We don’t know, down the line, what this is going to do, you know? To kids who have been solely raised in a digital and distant learning if we keep them this way,” she said.

