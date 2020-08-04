Board of Water Supply confirms second employee tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) confirms that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

BWS said the information was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 3.

BWS says anyone in close contact has been informed.

