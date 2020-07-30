Board of Education meeting to decide on delaying school start date

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii public school teachers returned to work on Wednesday, July 29, but students may not be back for another two and a half weeks.

The Hawaii Board of Education (BOE) is meeting on Thursday, July 30, to decide if the start of the school year should be pushed back.

The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) joined the Teachers Union and others to delay the start of the school year. Instead of reopening on Tuesday, students could return to class on August 17.

HIDOE says the delay would accommodate concerns regarding employee training.

Thursday’s virtual BOE meeting starts 1 p.m.

