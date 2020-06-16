Blue Ocean Adventure Tours reopens with breathtaking deals for kama’aina

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Blue Ocean Adventure Tours is known for their breathtaking excursions up the Napali Coast, but COVID-19 put a sudden halt to their business.

“We had all of these pre-bookings until summer and next thing you know we pretty much cancelled everything, so it kind of took us deep in a hole,” said Cody Kimura, Owner of Blue Ocean Adventure Tours. “It was pretty bad, honestly I think a lot of businesses including ourselves are on the verge of not making it shortly.”

Following the state mandate, the Zodiac Raft Tour company finally resumed tours last week.

“You know we’re really excited just to be able to run charters again, mostly because a lot of locals here they don’t have the opportunity to go on the coast a lot of them have never been.”

With inter-island travel reopening, the tour company is giving kamaaina residents, discounted rates in hopes of letting more locals experience the breathtaking views of Kauai. As business returns to a new normal, Blue Ocean Adventure is following precautions to keep their guests safe.

“For our company and our type of boat it’s not too bad because we can only offer up to 14 seats anyways. So with the new limit being 10, plus our captain and crew, that’s 8 passengers so it’s kind of nice you get a nice bigger boat, less people.”

Blue Ocean Adventure Tours says they’re happy to get their guests back out on the coast and get their crew back to work.

“To see them working again, they were calling me individually saying ‘thank you so much’ it just gave everyone a better appreciation of not only the Napali but of our jobs you know.”

To book a kamaaina discount with Blue Ocean Adventure Tours, you can call 1-800-451-6133. For more information, click here.