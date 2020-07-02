Blue Note Hawaii to reopen with concerts by Hapa and Beat-Lele

HONOLULU (KHON) — Blue Note Hawaii announced its reopening with a pair of concerts: Hapa from July 10-12, and Beat-Lele from July 17-19. Additional acts will be announced in the coming days. Information can be found at www.BlueNoteHawaii.com, and new COVID-19 policies can be found here.

For both the Hapa and Beat-Lele shows, premium tickets are $35 per seat, and loge seating is $25 per seat. Only complete tables are available to purchase; individual tickets are not available. Showtimes are 6:00 and 9:00 PM, with doors opening at 4:30 and 8:30, respectively.

Parking is validated at the Ohana East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.