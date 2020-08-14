Blood Bank of Hawaii’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Blood Bank of Hawaii has implemented a statewide COVID-19 convalescent plasma program to treat severely ill patients, hospitalized with the Coronavirus.

Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO, joined us this morning to discuss the CCP program, how it works and how you can help out.

For more information, click here. People who are interested can call the CCP line at (808)848-4706 or email covidplasma@bbh.org

