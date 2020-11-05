Blood Bank of Hawaii will return to Maui during Thanksgiving week

Teams from the Blood Bank of Hawaii will be collecting donations on Maui from Nov. 22-24. The Blood Bank has not conducted a blood drive on Maui since the COVID-19 pandemic began in February.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teams from the Blood Bank of Hawaii will be collecting donations on Maui from Nov. 22-24. The Blood Bank has not conducted a blood drive on Maui since the COVID-19 pandemic began in February.

The Blood Bank is aiming to secure 120 daily appointments for all blood types. There is a higher demand for O positive, O negative and COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

The collection site will be located at the Cameron Center during the following dates and times:

Nov. 22 — 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 23 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors are asked to register for an appointment online or call 808-848-4770. Walk-ins are no longer being accommodated.

CCP donors will be required to provide a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis before their collection appointment and be healthy and symptom-free for 28 days.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii will be following strict protocol from the Federal Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health to keep donors and staff safe.

