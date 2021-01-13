Blood Bank of Hawaii seeks plasma donations from former COVID-19 positive patients

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) launched its “Fight COVID with COVID” campaign to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their convalescent plasma.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

BBH says the plasma, which is the liquid part of blood, is rich with antibodies and considered to be one of the primary treatments for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Blood Bank says Hawaii is in need of convalescent plasma as its stockpile continues to deplete amid a raging pandemic.

The campaign’s goal is to welcome 100 to 150 new donors a month. BBH says the plasma can be donated every 28 days. Of its previous 186 total donors, 81 donors have repeatedly donated two or more times.

CCP donors must meet blood donor eligibility criteria, have lab documentation and be healthy

and symptom-free for 28 days in order to be able to donate.

To show its appreciation, BBH says it will give plasma donors a $25 Foodland gift certificate.

All plasma donations require a pre-scheduled appointment. Residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and want to help are urged to contact Blood Bank of Hawaii via phone at 848-4706 or email

covidplasma@bbh.org.

For more information, click here.