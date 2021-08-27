Honolulu mayor opts for vaccine passport over lockdown as COVID cases surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After meeting with Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says neither of them is in favor of shutting down the city despite the surge of cases.

Instead, Blangiardi says he will be implementing a vaccine passport for restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses that require both employees and patrons to be vaccinated.

“In learning from what is already happened, we felt it fair to go middle ground and work with the restaurant association was to issue this proclamation and really urging for vaccinations, but at the same time, just requiring the workers to be tested weekly, which has not gone on up till now,” Blangiardi said. “So that’s one of the things that we’re going to do, but we’ll talk more about that on Monday.”

The mayor says he wants to give restaurants and businesses the chance to do the right thing. He warns there will be consequences for those who break the rules.