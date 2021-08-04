Blaisdell coronavirus clinic moving to allow increased vaccine administration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Blaisdell will be moving starting Thursday, Aug. 5.

It will be going from the Concert Hall to the Pikake Room.

The move will allow shots to be administered more efficiently as the demand for vaccines is expected to ramp up due to the recent climb in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing spread of the delta variant.

“I think it’s really for the public to know that the delta variant is very aggressive, and it’s not going away and the only way to prevent serious injury, death, or hospitalization, is to get vaccinated.” Mary Bedell, Queen’s vaccination clinic director

The clinic will be open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., except Tuesdays. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be accommodated.

The Blaisdell clinic has administered 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, Aug. 4.