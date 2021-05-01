Blaisdell Concert Hall opening for walk-in coronavirus vaccinations

File – Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic sign outside of the soft launch at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. (The Queen’s Health Systems photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blaisdell Concert Hall will be open for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations starting Sunday, May 2, in an effort to make it easier for the public to get vaccinated.

The clinic — held by Queen’s Health Systems — will be open between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays.

Those who attend the clinic are asked to bring an ID and insurance card if possible. Guardians must attend with 16- and 17-year-olds when the Pfizer vaccine is being given on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Appointments are still available by calling (808)-691-222 or by clicking here. The Queen’s mass vaccination site in west Oahu is also accepting appointments.

The Queen’s Health Systems has administered upwards of 192,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, May 1.

