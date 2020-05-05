Blaisdell Center box office gives refunds for canceled, postponed, or rescheduled shows

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Wednesday, May 6, the Blaisdell Center box office will offer limited hours for refunds for tickets purchased at the Blaisdell box office.

Cash or credit card refunds will be available for all shows which have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled due to the shutdown of Blaisdell.

Refunds for Hall and Oates will be available only through May 31. Otherwise, ticket buyers have the option to hold onto their tickets which will be valid for the October 23 performance.

Refunds for the LIT AF: Martin Lawrence events are available until a new date is announced.

Other shows will allow refunds up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled performance date.

If you choose to hold onto your tickets they will be valid for entry on the rescheduled date.

For canceled shows only:

Credit card purchases will automatically be refunded to the buyer’s credit card. Refunds for cash purchases must be done at the Blaisdell box office. For all cash refunds, original tickets must be presented.

Starting Wednesday, May 6, the box office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday until the end of May to refund tickets purchased at the Box Office for rescheduled, postponed or canceled shows. There will be no sales at this time.

As of May 1, refunds for Ticketmaster purchases have begun. Please visit your Ticketmaster account online for refunds.

There is an option to request your refund by emailing blaisdellinfo@honolulu.gov or by calling 768-5252. Please visit www.blaisdellcenter.com for more detailed information and for the latest updates.

When visiting the Box Office, you must comply with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Emergency Order regarding wearing a non-medical grade face covering and following social distancing requirements.