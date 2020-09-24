Bishop Museum to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bishop Museum announced it will reopen to the public on Thursday, Sept. 24, in accordance with Mayor Caldwell’s new emergency order which allows museums to resume operations.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The museum plans to implement health and safety protocols such as social distancing and temperature checks.

Visitors age five or older will be screened and anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4°F or higher will not be permitted, says Bishop.

Some other rules being implemented include:

All visitors age five and older will be asked to undergo a temperature check prior to

entering the museum’s campus. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4°F and above

will not be allowed entry.

entering the museum’s campus. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4°F and above will not be allowed entry. All visitors age five and older must wear face masks at all times while on campus. Face

masks must cover both the nose and mouth. The use of face shields without face masks, gaiters and face masks with valves will not be allowed.

masks must cover both the nose and mouth. The use of face shields without face masks, gaiters and face masks with valves will not be allowed. Group sizes must be five persons or less, with no exceptions.

All visitors must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between all persons.

The museum says it will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online before arriving.

To order tickets and schedule a visit, click here.

For more information, visit their website.