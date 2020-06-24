HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bishop Museum is reopening to the general public Friday, June 26.
It’s been open to members only since June 19.
The museum is offering free keiki admission for kamaaina and military families through July 5.
It’s also launching a brand new outdoor museum concept.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Pockets of heavy rain possible late Wednesday into Thursday
- Outdoor dining buying more time for Hawaii restaurants to stay in business
- Bishop Museum reopens
- Trump International Hotel latest in list of hotels extending furloughs for hotel workers
- State hospital improvements continue through COVID-19 pandemic