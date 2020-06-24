Bishop Museum reopens

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- More workers in the hotel industry are facing layoffs and extended furloughs. So far in June, more than a dozen hotels have notified the state that they will be either terminating employees or extending their furloughs, leaving thousands of people out of work.

The latest hotel on the list is the Trump International Hotel in Waikiki, which will furlough and cut back hours for about 159 employees for at least six months.