Live Now
KHON2 News at 10

Bishop Museum reopens

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bishop Museum is reopening to the general public Friday, June 26.

It’s been open to members only since June 19.

The museum is offering free keiki admission for kamaaina and military families through July 5.

It’s also launching a brand new outdoor museum concept.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories