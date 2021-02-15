Bill proposes prohibiting future lieutenant governor from having second job

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several lawmakers want to prohibit a lieutenant governor from having a second job.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A bill moving through the state house states if a governor cannot perform their duties, the lieutenant governor would need to dedicate all their attention, time and energy in serving the people of Hawaii.

Currently Lt. Gov. Josh Green works two 48-hour shifts a month as an emergency room doctor on the Big Island.

He says his role as lieutenant governor and physician during a pandemic has helped the state keep case numbers low.

“It’s a privilege to be a doctor for my community,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “It really makes me a better lieutenant governor being a physician, frankly. So I’m not into political games. I don’t like them. But anyone who’s not totally focused on stopping COVID-19 isn’t doing their job. So let’s focus on that. I’m going to be a doctor no matter what, but I am honored to be a physician and lieutenant governor.”

If passed the bill would not impact Lt. Gov. Green’s current role.

It would become law when a new governor and lieutenant governor take office after the November 2022 election.

County mayors and the governor are not allowed to have a second job or a controlled interest in a business.