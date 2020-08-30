Big Island’s vehicle registration, licensing office working appointment only to combat COVID spread

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County’s Department of Finance announced that starting Sept. 1, the Vehicle Registration and Licensing office will only serve customers by appointment.

This is in an effort to maintain shorter lines and discourage gatherings of more than 10 people.

To offset the loss of walk-in service, additional appointments will be offered at each of its locations.

County officials say that face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be followed at all times.

Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby, and minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them, if needed.

Appointments for both vehicle registration and driver’s license transactions may now be scheduled online.

County officials add that if you have traveled off-island within the past 14 days, have a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, are feeling sick, or have taken a COVID-19 test without receiving the results, they ask that you do not try to visit their offices for services or schedule an appointment in-person.

