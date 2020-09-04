Big Island’s ‘Narnia’ closed to the public

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — State officials said that around 100 people gathered at the J7 ranch to get in to the streams and waterfalls above the ranch.

The waterways above, which are the Wailuku River, Hookelekele Stream, Lauiole Falls, Pukamaui Falls and Kauwehu Falls, are collectively known as ‘Narnia,’ said authorities with the DLNR.

They’re a part of the Hilo Restricted Watershed Section of the Hilo Forest Reserve.

Officials report that access is restricted and that it requires a permit in order to enter. At this time, the DLNR is not issuing any access permits.

A major access point through the ranch, as well as the area, is now closed to the public.

